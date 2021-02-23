ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
SNGPL to spend Rs9bn on transmission network’s reinforcement in KP

  • He said the ECC had approved Phase-I of the project amounting to Rs 1.945 billion for four SMSs including Shakardara, Chokara, Karak and Hangu.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is working on an extensive plan to reinforce its transmission network in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at reducing Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses at an estimated cost of Rs 9 billion.

Accordingly, the company has got approved a project from its Board of Directors and submitted it to the Petroleum Division and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for extension and rehabilitation of gas network under 14 SMSs (Sales Meter Stations) in the province.

“The project will help resolve the issue of widespread gas theft in high UFG areas permanently,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the ECC had approved Phase-I of the project amounting to Rs 1.945 billion for four SMSs including Shakardara, Chokara, Karak and Hangu.

Under the first phase, around 476kilometer network of different diameter pipelines would be laid to supply gas to 51 villages by installing 19,200 new domestic connections.

“The target date for completion of the project's Phase-I June 30, 2021,” he said.

As per the Annual Development Plan, the SNGPL and SSGC are reinforcing their network by laying around 8,383 kilometers (KM) additional transmission and distribution pipelines collectively across the country as per the target given for the current fiscal year.

The SNGPL is working on the task to lay 6,965 KM lines, while the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is in process of placing 1,418 KM pipelines in their respective areas.

During the last fiscal year, the companies had laid around 5005 KM lines, out of which the SNGPL placed 4,155 KMs and SSGC 850 KMs.

To boost economic activities and increase industrial production, the companies would provide gas to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks, for which the government has allocated sufficient funds in the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21.

