USC likely to announce special 'Ramzan discount package' from April 1: MD announces

  • The MD said the package would be approved by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC).
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umer Lodhi on Tuesday announced that ‘a special Ramzan discount Package’ would start from April 1 at all utility stores of the country with affordable rates, giving subsidy to over 19 essential commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said like every year, USC would announced a special Ramazan relief package for citizens which would continue till Eid UL Fit, adding, this Ramazan relief package would be more special as compared to previous years.

He said in the light of the present experiences of high prices of food items in market, a comprehensive steps would be taken for the provision of best facilities to people during Ramazan.

The MD said the package would be approved by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC).

He said smooth supply of all commodities across the country would also be ensured during the holy month.

USC MD said that a special mechanism to monitor stock and availability of necessary food items at the utility stores would also be installed at district level.

The MD said USC would maintain stocks of daily essential items to act as a price moderator in the market to prevent profiteering and hoarding, adding, the corporation would buy quality items directly from producers and sell them at cheaper prices.

Replying to a query about high prices, he denied that the prices of milk, sugar, flour and ghee were yet stable and there was no any price difference but in coming days the price of ghee would increase 30 percent due to prices of manufacturing.

He mentioned that the USC network has been playing an important role in providing essential items at discounted prices to the masses as the prices of USC are significantly low as compared to the prices prevailing in domestic markets.

He said they expect that the sales target for the month of Ramazan would be easily achieved owing to the record sale this year at the USC outlets across the country.

Talking about shortage of essential items in the utility stores, due to a big price difference of essential commodities from market rates and less prices in Utility Stores, there was unexpectedly high sale, leading to shortage of some products items.

Utility Store was committed to fulfill its promise of providing essential commodities to the general public at subsidized rates, he added.

He advised people that they should buy only required items in Ramazan as unnecessary stock of relief items at homes would may cause shortages in stores.

