Jordan buys about 60,000 tonnes feed barley in tender

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $264.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of September. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

Traders said there were two other participants in the tender, Cargill which offered $267.10 and Bunge $270 both per tonne c&f.