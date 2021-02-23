Pakistan
Industrial power consumption increases by 17pc in January: Hammad
- He said by abolishing the peak hours concept for industry, the consumption also increased by 28 percent during these hours.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said total industrial power consumption in the country increased by 17 percent in January 2021compared to same period of last year.
In a Tweet, he said by abolishing the peak hours concept for industry, the consumption also increased by 28 percent during these hours.
"Total industrial power consumption increased by almost 17% in Jan this year compared to same time last year.
By abolishing the concept of Peak Hours for Industry, power consumption increased by 28% during these hours", he tweeted.
PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
Industrial power consumption increases by 17pc in January: Hammad
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Read more stories
Comments