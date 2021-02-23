PM has accepted PML-N’s challenge of re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-75: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted the challenge of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-75.

Talking to the media here, he said the prime minister had always faced the challenges boldly and in this particular case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready for the re-polling.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), an independent institution, would take the final decision about the by-election held in NA-75 Daska and the PTI would accept it.

Shibli said it was ironic that the PML- N which was the inventor of Chhanga Manga style of politics and horse trading in the politics was today crying foul.

He said whenever the opposition parties won elections, they termed them fair and transparent but when they lost, they started crying hoarse.

Criticizing the duplicity of the opposition parties, he said those who promote corruption and horse trading were opposing open ballot in the Senate elections.

He said only those opposed open ballot who planned to indulge in horse trading and malpractices.

He said the PTI government wanted to introduce electronic voting system in general elections to ensure transparency in the election process.

The PML-N had always pursued a policy of bullying and rigging and people like Rana Sanaullah and Javed Latif were sent in the constituency on the election day for the purpose.

He said the PML-N goons disturbed the law and order situation in by-polls. He

said keeping its tradition of changing stances, the PML-N had backtracked from its earlier stance and now demanding new elections in the entire constituency.

The minister said the PML-N leadership was known for its narrative of deceit and lies and Calibri font and the statement of owning no property even in Pakistan what to speak of England were its examples.

He said the politics of opposition parties, PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, was based on deceit and lies.

He said the final decision regarding the re-election in NA-75 constituency would be taken by the ECP which was an independent institution and the PTI would accept it.

Shibli said the PTI believed in institutions whereas the opponents believed in bullying and violence and opened fire on women and children in Model Town, Lahore.

He said the PML- N vote bank in the Punjab was shrinking whereas the PTI's vote bank was increasing with every passing day.

He said the PML-N would again bite the dust after prime minister's challenge of holding re-polling at 20 polling stations.

He said after plundering trillions of rupees from national exchequer, the PML- N leaders had taken refuge in luxury flats of London and had the audacity to lecture on morality.