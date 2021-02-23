Pakistan
Industrial use of electricity witnesses 17pc increase in Jan: Omar Ayub
- The minister said the Industry has started performing and it was real change.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that industrial use of electricity witnessed about 17 per cent increase in January this year owing to provision of power to the industry at concessional rates and abolishing peak hours factor.
In a tweet, the minister said the Industry has started performing and it was real change.
The Power Division while materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has started provision of electricity to the industrial sector at concessional rates.
