Pakistan
Khawaja Asif's production orders case adjourned
- The hearing was adjourned as the petitioner's lawyer couldn't appear due to COVID-19.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned a petition seeking issuance of production orders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Member of the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif till March 18.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Rana Tanvir of the PMLN.
The court was informed that the petitioner's lawyer Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha could not appear before it as he was in quarantine. At this, the court adjourned the case without any r proceedings.
It may be mentioned that the court had already instructed the petitioner to sort out the matter in the Parliament.
