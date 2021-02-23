Pakistan
Govt to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections: Fawad
- He said all possible measures will be taken to ensure transparency in elections.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said the government is committed to introduce electoral reforms to ensure transparency in elections.
He was talking to media along with Parliamentary Secretary on Railways Farrukh Habib and PTI leader Usman Dar here on Tuesday.
Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making efforts to bring transparency in elections. He said all possible measures will be taken to ensure transparency in elections.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said PML-N wants to make the Daska by-election controversial.
