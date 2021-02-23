ECP to take final decision regarding by-election in NA-75 Daska: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take the final decision about the by-election held in NA-75 Daska.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said the PML-N disturbed law and order in the recent by-elections. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an important announcement on the PML-N's application for re-polling in twenty-three polling stations of NA-75.

He said Imran Khan has always accepted challenges. The Minister said the government wants that electronic voting is introduced in the next general elections.

He said people know the designs of those who are opposing open ballot in the upcoming Senate elections. He said those who promoted corruption want Senate elections through secret vote. He said the politics of the PML-N and the PPP is based on lies.