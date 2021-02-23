Pakistan
PM’s offer for re-polling in NA-75, manifestation of his struggle for transparent polls: Shibli
- He said their double standards have been exposed before masses.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer for re-polling in twenty polling stations in NA-75 by-election is a manifestation of his struggle for ensuring free and transparent elections.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said those who are pointing fingers at his generosity are actually opposing transparency and open ballot in the electoral process.
He, however, said their double standards have been exposed before masses.
