PM endeavouring to rectify county’s political system: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed has said purging politics of corruption is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said the Prime Minister has been endeavouring to rectify the political system in the country. He said the Prime Minister will never give NRO to the corrupt political leaders.

He said the opposition should play constructive role in democracy instead of pursuing their vested interests.