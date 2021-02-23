SHC issues contempt notices to authorities over closure of roads during PSL in Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday expressed its displeasure after authorities failed to keep Karachi roads open during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

As per details, the court has issued contempt notices in the case to Traffic East SP Farah Umbreen and the home ministry.

Hearing the case, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that traffic jams shouldn’t be reported in the city because of the tournament.

Petitioner Aziz Fatima told the court that Usama, 22, died on the way to the hospital because of the traffic jam.

“The closure is causing people pain and suffering,” said Fatima.

The police had assured the court that Karachi roads won’t be blocked.

The roads from the Central Jail to Nipa and Sir Shah Suleman Road heading from New Town to Dalmia (Aga Khan Hospital Road) have been blocked by containers.

“The policemen on the roads have been restraining vehicles and public from movement,” she said. “They said neither these roads are blocked at the moment nor they will be blocked during the PSL.”

“They had, however, said that some security arrangements have been made for a limited period of time for the arrival and departure of players,” she added.

The petition was filed by her on January 27 against the roads being blocked during the visit of the South African team to Pakistan.