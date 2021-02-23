ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
NEPRA directs K-Electric to improve the system

  • Tauseef Farooqi, Chairman, NEPRA, heard a request from KE to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.71 per unit.
Ali Ahmed 23 Feb 2021

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef Farooqi has warned K Electric, the primary power supplier of Karachi to improve its system, saying that the situation like the past year summers should not occur this time.

Tauseef Farooqi, Chairman, NEPRA, heard a request from KE to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.71 per unit. NEPRA, while concluding the hearing on the request for hike in power tariff, remarked that it would take a decision after reviewing all the facts and figures.

During the hearing, Chairman NEPRA Farooqi while addressing the management of K-Electric said that whatever you have to do, NEPRA is with you. He said that the people of Karachi should not have any problem in summer.

On the warning of Chairman NEPRA, K Electric officials said that in the upcoming summer the situation will be better than in the past, the first unit of Bin Qasim 3 Plant will be ready by May 15, the completion of the unit will generate 450 MW of electricity.

