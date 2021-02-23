World
Malaysian court orders halt to Myanmar migrant deportation: lawyer
- The Kuala Lumpur High Court said the repatriation cannot take place to allow for a hearing on Wednesday.
23 Feb 2021
LUMUT: A Malaysian court Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to a controversial plan to deport 1,200 Myanmar detainees to their homeland weeks after a coup, following a last-ditch legal challenge.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court said the repatriation cannot take place to allow for a hearing on Wednesday into a bid by Amnesty International and Asylum Access to stop the deportations, New Sin Yew, a lawyer representing the groups, told AFP.
