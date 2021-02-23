ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to boost digital presence of SMEs

  • Chikoo, a new ecommerce tool enables businesses to start selling online, through this partnership both companies will work together to co-market and co-sell the Chikoo platform to affiliates of both companies to help them get their store online in under 3 minutes.
Ali Ahmed 23 Feb 2021

In order to provide digital growth to micro SME business, Pakistani startups namely; Brandverse and eOcean have signed a MoU to work together via the new Chikoo platform.

Chikoo, a new ecommerce tool enables businesses to start selling online, through this partnership both companies will work together to co-market and co-sell the Chikoo platform to affiliates of both companies to help them get their store online in under 3 minutes.

Raza Matin, CEO & Co-founder, of Brandverse, Pakistan’s largest content creation and distribution business said on the occasion “our organizations share a common goal of democratizing access to otherwise out of reach technology for small businesses, so that they too can build their digital future.

"Chikoo is our first step in helping every Pakistani business exercise what we believe is their fundamental right; to sell online. We have seen world over, the power of technology to uplift and are incredibly excited to see what Pakistani entrepreneurs, in all sectors, male and female, achieve when we finally give them the tools to compete on an even footing with everyone else.”

Amir Jafri, CEO of eOcean, Pakistan’s leading enterprise grade cloud communication provider added “as of one Pakistan’s largest cloud communication providers, we have had the opportunity to see first-hand, how businesses, medium and large, traditional and disruptive, have all benefited tremendously from the use of our cutting-edge technology platform. The revolutionary Chikoo platform allows us to seamlessly provide these very same technologies… to millions of businesses across Pakistan.”

Pakistan Ecommerce SME brandverse Chikoo

Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to boost digital presence of SMEs

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters