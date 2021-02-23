Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to boost digital presence of SMEs

In order to provide digital growth to micro SME business, Pakistani startups namely; Brandverse and eOcean have signed a MoU to work together via the new Chikoo platform.

Chikoo, a new ecommerce tool enables businesses to start selling online, through this partnership both companies will work together to co-market and co-sell the Chikoo platform to affiliates of both companies to help them get their store online in under 3 minutes.

Raza Matin, CEO & Co-founder, of Brandverse, Pakistan’s largest content creation and distribution business said on the occasion “our organizations share a common goal of democratizing access to otherwise out of reach technology for small businesses, so that they too can build their digital future.

"Chikoo is our first step in helping every Pakistani business exercise what we believe is their fundamental right; to sell online. We have seen world over, the power of technology to uplift and are incredibly excited to see what Pakistani entrepreneurs, in all sectors, male and female, achieve when we finally give them the tools to compete on an even footing with everyone else.”

Amir Jafri, CEO of eOcean, Pakistan’s leading enterprise grade cloud communication provider added “as of one Pakistan’s largest cloud communication providers, we have had the opportunity to see first-hand, how businesses, medium and large, traditional and disruptive, have all benefited tremendously from the use of our cutting-edge technology platform. The revolutionary Chikoo platform allows us to seamlessly provide these very same technologies… to millions of businesses across Pakistan.”