South Africa's Harmony Gold posts 211% jump in half-year profit
- Headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020 rose by 211% to 775 cents per share compared with 249 cents a year earlier.
23 Feb 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South African miner Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a 211% surge in interim profit, driven by higher gold prices, greater output and foreign exchange gains.
