ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.47%)
UNITY 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.12%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -35.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 62.66 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,093 Increased By ▲ 33.43 (0.18%)
South Africa's Harmony Gold posts 211% jump in half-year profit

  • Headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020 rose by 211% to 775 cents per share compared with 249 cents a year earlier.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African miner Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a 211% surge in interim profit, driven by higher gold prices, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020 rose by 211% to 775 cents per share compared with 249 cents a year earlier.

Gold South Africa Gold Prices Harmony Gold

