US oil may rise into $63.44-$64.15 range

  • On the daily chart, oil is rising towards the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $65.65.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise into a range of $63.44-$64.15 per barrel, as it has resumed its uptrend.

The trend has been confirmed, following a surge above the Feb. 18 high of $62.26. The wave pattern suggests the development of an extended wave (5).

Based on the depth of the fall from $62.26, this wave could travel to $65. A projection analysis reveals a realistic target zone formed by the 100% and the 114.6% levels.

Support is at $61.59, a break below which could cause a fall into the $60.44-$61.02 range.

On the daily chart, oil is rising towards the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $65.65.

A projection analysis marks an immediate target of $63.43, which is almost identical to $63.44 (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil US oil

