ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.45%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.68%)
DGKC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.06%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.04 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-3.44%)
UNITY 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (0.11%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -36.37 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 50.78 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 27.63 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021
Markets

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower as US Treasury yields firm

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 80.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

Australian shares were poised to inch lower on Tuesday after a weak showing on Wall Street overnight as rising US Treasury yields and inflation concerns pressured stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 80.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2122 GMT.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index S&P/NZX 50 local share price index future

