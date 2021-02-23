ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.61%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.42%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 141.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.52%)
UNITY 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.03%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.12%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -35.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 62.66 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,093 Increased By ▲ 33.43 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nearly 5,000 indigenous Colombians trapped by fighting

  • Choco is home to nearly 90 percent of Colombia's indigenous and black population, and is the country's poorest department, according to the national statistics department.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

BOGOTA: Nearly 5,000 indigenous Colombians are trapped between guerrillas and drug traffickers fighting over territory in the country's northwest, a watchdog said Monday.

Some 4,740 members of the Moamia community in Colombia's Choco department bordering Panama have been cut off without food and other essentials since clashes erupted last Friday, government ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement.

Some have fled, and dozens of families are hiding in their homes amid fresh fighting over lucrative trafficking routes between National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and a powerful drug gang known as the Gulf Clan.

Last Friday, a local woman was shot and killed in the crossfire, according to senator Feliciano Valencia, who represents indigenous people.

Camargo's office has been warning of the presence of armed men, and the danger they pose to local communities, since September 2019.

Choco is home to nearly 90 percent of Colombia's indigenous and black population, and is the country's poorest department, according to the national statistics department.

Indigenous people frequently get trapped in fighting between armed groups in remote parts of Colombia over which the government has battled to regain control since the signing of a peace deal with FARC guerrillas in 2016 ended decades of civil war.

The ELN is Colombia's last active armed rebel group, while the Gulf Clan controls the bulk of the country's cocaine production, using violence and intimidation to control trafficking routes.

Colombia FARC guerrillas Feliciano Valencia National Liberation Army Moamia community Gulf Clan

Nearly 5,000 indigenous Colombians trapped by fighting

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters