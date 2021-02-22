ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany's Merkel proposes 3-stage plan to lift virus curbs

  • Germany starts reopening schools in 10 states on Monday.
  • Merkel: Lifting restrictions should be tied to more testing.
  • State health ministers advance teachers up vaccine queue.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a staggered, three-stage plan to lift coronavirus restrictions linked to increased testing, she told a meeting of her Christian Democrats' leadership committee, according to two participants.

Merkel wants to reopen parts of society starting with expanding the number of personal contacts, followed by schools and vocational colleges and thirdly sports groups, restaurants and culture, according to participants.

To help reopen schools, national and regional health ministers decided on Monday to move primary school and kindergarten teachers forward in the queue for vaccines, placing them immediately after the elderly.

"Children, the young, and their parents are especially affected by lockdown," they said in a document seen by Reuters. "Since it can be hard to ensure social distancing with young children, teachers must be protected in another way."

Germany has extended restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7, though elementary schools and nurseries started reopening in 10 German states on Monday and hair salons are due to open their doors again next week.

While coronavirus cases have been falling in recent weeks, the rate of decline has slowed with the seven-day incidence rate hovering at around 60 cases per 100,000. On Monday, Germany reported 4,369 new infections and 62 further deaths.

Merkel told the meeting it was important that steps to lift restrictions did not lead to renewed setbacks by causing virus variants to spread further.

Starting on Tuesday, Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, will convene a working group to propose a plan for the next meeting of the federal government with state premiers on March 3, the sources said.

Health Minister Jens Spahn repeated his call for the government to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1.

He also told the meeting that he wanted to start administering vaccines at family doctors' practices as soon as 3-5 million doses are delivered weekly.

Production problems and delivery delays have frustrated Germany's rollout of vaccines so far. As of Sunday, Germany had administered just over 5 million doses.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht raised the prospect of lifting restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, once there is more data on whether it prevents transmission.

"If we know that the vaccination actually leads to the fact that one is no longer infectious, then there is no longer any reason to restrict basic rights," she told TV stations RTL and ntv.

Angela Merkel lift virus curbs Christian Democrats' leadership committee,

Germany's Merkel proposes 3-stage plan to lift virus curbs

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters