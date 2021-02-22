World
Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall for second successive week
- Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped by 0.9% week-on-week to 473,400, still around 200,000 higher than in December, before most building sites, shops and hospitality facilities shut.
- The government has said any reopening of society from next month will be very gradual, with the hospitality sector likely to remain shut until mid-summer.
22 Feb 2021
DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell slightly for the second successive week following a sharp rise after the reintroduction of strict COVID-19 curbs, data showed on Monday.
Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped by 0.9% week-on-week to 473,400, still around 200,000 higher than in December, before most building sites, shops and hospitality facilities shut.
The government has said any reopening of society from next month will be very gradual, with the hospitality sector likely to remain shut until mid-summer. The unemployment rate, including those temporarily out of work, stands at 25%.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall for second successive week
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Read more stories
Comments