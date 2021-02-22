Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall for second successive week

DUBLIN: The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell slightly for the second successive week following a sharp rise after the reintroduction of strict COVID-19 curbs, data showed on Monday.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims dropped by 0.9% week-on-week to 473,400, still around 200,000 higher than in December, before most building sites, shops and hospitality facilities shut.

The government has said any reopening of society from next month will be very gradual, with the hospitality sector likely to remain shut until mid-summer. The unemployment rate, including those temporarily out of work, stands at 25%.