UK PM says no international travel until mid-May at earliest
- The government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May.
- Britain is looking at a system of allowing vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally, it added.
22 Feb 2021
LONDON: International travel from England will be banned until May 17 at the earliest, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, prolonging the pain for airlines, airports and holiday companies.
In its roadmap for easing restrictions, the government announced a review of travel which will report on April 12 with recommendations about how international travel should resume, while managing the risks of new variants of coronavirus.
"The government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May," it said in its statement.
Britain is looking at a system of allowing vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally, it added.
