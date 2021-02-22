ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Wall Street retreats amid inflations fears

  • About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.3 percent to 31,387.96.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: US stocks started the week in the red, pulling back early Monday as continued inflation fears overwhelmed good news about the economic recovery.

But analysts said the concerns, including Boeing's latest setback, were a good excuse for investors to take profits out of high-flying stocks.

On the plus side, the US Congress is moving towards approving a huge $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. But Treasury markets reflect fears that borrowing rates may rise sooner than expected, despite repeated assurances from the Federal Reserve.

"The skittishness toward a rising interest rate environment seems to be countering the bullish backdrop of extremely accommodative global monetary and fiscal policies," Schwab analysts said.

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.3 percent to 31,387.96.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell about 0.5 percent to 3,888.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was the big loser dropping 1.0 percent to 13,734.06.

Markets will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two days of testimony in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he is likely to repeat his oft-stated message that the central bank has no plans to raise the benchmark interest rate until employment has recovered and inflation begins to rise.

Boeing dropped 1.1 percent after an engine failure in one of its 777 aircraft forced an emergency landing of a flight out of Denver, and prompted grounding of 128 planes with the same Pratt & Whitney engine.

