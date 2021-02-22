Pakistan
FM urges Int'l community to take serious look into Indian false propaganda to defame Pakistan
- Qureshi urged the EU authorities to take notice of massive campaign against Pakistan, and not to let their legal frameworks and institutions be misused.
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take a serious look into the malicious Indian propaganda aimed at defaming Pakistan.
Addressing a webinar here on Monday, he said revelations of EU DisinfoLab, corroborates our long-held position about India's incurable obsession with Pakistan.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged the EU authorities to take notice of massive campaign against Pakistan, and not to let their legal frameworks and institutions be misused.
He called upon the world to take heed of the RSS-BJP regime's agenda which threatens regional peace and continues to manipulate the international system for its own nefarious ends.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
FM urges Int'l community to take serious look into Indian false propaganda to defame Pakistan
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Read more stories
Comments