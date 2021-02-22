FM urges Int'l community to take serious look into Indian false propaganda to defame Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take a serious look into the malicious Indian propaganda aimed at defaming Pakistan.

Addressing a webinar here on Monday, he said revelations of EU DisinfoLab, corroborates our long-held position about India's incurable obsession with Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged the EU authorities to take notice of massive campaign against Pakistan, and not to let their legal frameworks and institutions be misused.

He called upon the world to take heed of the RSS-BJP regime's agenda which threatens regional peace and continues to manipulate the international system for its own nefarious ends.