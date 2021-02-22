Pakistan
No dearth of talent in Pakistan: FM
- He said institutions like Crescent Art Gallery could play a significant role in introducing landmark work of Pakistani artists.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms.
He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Crescent Art Gallery Nasir Javed here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Minister appreciated services of Crescent Art Gallery in compiling and publishing the artwork of late Tassaduq Sohail, an internationally renowned artist.
The delegation presented Foreign Minister his portrait made by oil colors.
