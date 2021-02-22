Pakistan
Reference against Zardari adjourned without proceeding
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till March 8.
The court adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to lawyers' strike.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake accounts scam. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari on his lawyer's request.
