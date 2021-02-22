Indian shares drop as investors take profits, virus worries weigh

ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
BENGALURU: Broad-based losses pulled Indian shares lower on Monday as investors locked in profits in high-flying stocks, while news of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in parts of the country also weighed on sentiment.

Domestic equities rose sharply in the first two weeks of February thanks to solid corporate earnings and a well-received federal budget, but markets have pared some of those gains in recent sessions due to profit-taking.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 2.04% lower at 14,675.70, clocking its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 21. The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 2.25% at 49,744.32.

Both the indexes finished lower for a fifth straight session.

India's COVID-19 outbreak has slowed sharply since daily cases hit a peak in September, but a resurgence in infections in the western state of Maharashtra has forced fresh restrictions and spurred fears of a second wave of the disease.

"There is a round of profit-booking that is still happening ... valuations remain high and we are seeing a consolidation," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

"The rise in bond yields and news of fresh COVID-19 restrictions are factors that are adding to investor worries ... Until there is more clarity on how the situation evolves, people are booking some gains."

MSCI's All Country World Index was down 0.4% on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally battered bonds and boosted commodities.

In domestic trading, Reliance Industries closed down 3.5% and was the biggest drag on the indexes after India's top court barred a final ruling by a tribunal reviewing the conglomerate's deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

The Nifty metal index was the only sub-index in positive territory, adding as much as 3.2% as copper prices rose on hopes of a pick-up in demand.

Investors also await the minutes of the February monetary policy meeting due later in the day.

