Pakistan
Reference against Shaukat Aziz adjourned till Mar 10
- The court had already declared Shaukat Aziz as proclaimed offender in this case.
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 10, on a reference pertaining to illegal appointment against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.
The court adjourned hearing of the case without proceeding due to the absence of lawyers.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court had already declared Shaukat Aziz as proclaimed offender in this case.
Meanwhile, the same court granted time to NAB till March 15, to file supplementary reference pertaining to corruption in Workers Welfare Fund against former secretary Iftikhar Raheem.
