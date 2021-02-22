Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs400 to Rs110,750
- The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20.
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 on Monday and was sold at Rs110,750 against sale at Rs110,350, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs94,950 against Rs94,607 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs87,0378 from Rs86,723.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1380 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs12.15 and was traded at Rs1200.27 against Rs1183.12 .
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $14 and was sold at $1798 against its sale at $1784, the association added
