Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Balochistan government trying to hold PSL matches to promote sports: CM

  • Jam Kamal said that we have overcome the weaknesses of the past saying that Quetta Gladiator is my favorite team in PSL.
APP 22 Feb 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal on Monday said incumbent provincial government was striving to promote sports and especially cricket, which was not considered before as sports in the province.

He expressed these views here while talking to media along with former national cricket team captain of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul Haq.

The CM also thanked ex, national cricketer captain Inzamam-ul Haq for visiting Quetta to encourage the local players which was positive sign for Balochistan sports.

CM said we were trying to make players from Balochistan part of the national team in the coming days which was ignored in past regime saying that exemplary measures were being taken for advancement Gwadar and Ayub Stadiums which are better examples of this regard despite Corona virus has badly affected many sections.

“Incumbent provincial regime is striving to hold Pakistan Supper League (PSL) in Gwadar so that sports activities would be improved in the province”, he said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that we should wait for the result of everything adding that there should be an active government in Balochistan.

The CM described that this time you would see that the youth of Balochistan could play in Quetta team adding that Gwadar is becoming the biggest port of Pakistan and in the future which would create opportunities.

Jam Kamal said that we have overcome the weaknesses of the past saying that Quetta Gladiator is my favorite team in PSL.

Inzamam-ul-Haq wished that Quetta Gladiator would win the PSL, despite he declared Multan and Lahore as favorite teams in the PSL.

Inzamam said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is working hard for sports and cricket in Balochistan saying that in the next two years, there would be positive effects on the sports activities.

