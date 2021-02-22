CM, PA speaker discusses Senate election strategy

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the upcoming Senate elections.

The two leaders deliberated upon the strategy for the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidates in the Senate elections.

The CM said that all candidates of the ruling alliance would succeed, adding that a campaign has been launched in this regard already. “Our candidates will win with more than the expected number of votes; the Senate election will be won jointly and every ally party will be taken along at every opportunity” he added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that nominated candidates would be got elected and allies were at the same page with regard to the Senate elections.

MNA Moonis Elahi said the government alliance would achieve success in the Senate elections and added that further contacts are also in progress.