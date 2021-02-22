PM reiterates resolve to uphold transparency in democratic system

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated his resolve to uphold transparency in the democratic system as his politics was aimed at serving the masses and working for the betterment of coming generations.

He was talking to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet ministers and PTI's members of provincial assembly here at the Governor House. KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the political philosophy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to serve the masses and work for the betterment of their future.

Unfortunately, he said, some people joined politics to make money rather to serve the people. “Now they have become an example,” he remarked.

The prime minister said when a nation lost morality, it was destined to doom.

He said Pakistan, despite bestowed by Allah Almighty with every blessing lacked behind because its rulers instead of serving the masses used power to steal [public] money.

The PTI's members of assembly fully endorsed the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.