ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pb govt to provide universal health coverage to every citizen by Dec: Usman Buzdar

  • The CM maintained the universal health coverage programme would provide free quality healthcare facilities.
APP 22 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the Punjab government had decided to give universal health coverage cards to every citizen of the province by December 2021.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the health department at his office. He was briefed about departmental performance, universal health coverage programme and amendments in autonomous medical institutions act (Law).

The Chief Minister said that it was a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as such a wonderful programme had not been introduced by any previous government.

Usman Buzdar gave in-principle approval to necessary amendments in the autonomous medical institutions act to streamline the appointment of principals and medical superintendents of medical institutions and to deal with other matters.

"Effective monitoring will improve performance along with streamlining the appointment of work charge employees", he added.

The CM maintained the universal health coverage programme would provide free quality healthcare facilities and announced to further extend the scope of mother and child hospitals to Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock and Sialkot.

He said the PTI government was establishing modern hospitals in backward areas to provide quality healthcare to the locals at their doorsteps as the past governments ignored far-flung areas.

Provincial ministers- Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Usman Buzdar

Pb govt to provide universal health coverage to every citizen by Dec: Usman Buzdar

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters