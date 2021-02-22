AJK PM takes serious notice of water scarcity

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday took serious notice of scarcity of water in the city and sought report from the concerned authorities in that regard.

While expressing his resentment over the water shortage in the city, he enquired the authorities of Public Health department that why not the advance and prompt measures had been taken to meet the water crises and termed the negligence intolerable.

He directed to ensure the abundant supply of water to the citizens promptly.

He also directed the Public Health department to accelerate the pace of work on 'Makrri Lake' in view of the fast growing population of the city and ensure the adequate supply of water to the citizens.