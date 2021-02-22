World
UAE to buy early warning planes from Saab, Patriot missiles from Raytheon
22 Feb 2021
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates signed defence contracts worth 7.293 billion dirham ($1.99 billion) on the second day of a international defence exhibition held in its capital Abu Dhabi, the country's state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The biggest contract announced on Monday was signed with SAAB, for the purchase of G6000 early warning planes, worth 3.742 billion dirhams, it said. The second biggest was for the purchase of Patriot missiles from Raytheon, for 2.614 bln dirhams.
Contracts were signed with several other companies including Safran and DTec, it said.
