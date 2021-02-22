ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Front-year prices eye worst day in nearly six weeks

  • Nordic front-year fell 11.45 euros ($13.89), or 5.4%, to 25.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).
  • Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract fell 3.35 euros, or 12.3%, to 23.80 euros/MWh.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

Nordic forward power prices slid on Monday, with the front-year contract set for its worst day in nearly six weeks, weighed by lower emission rates and forecasts for warmer weather in the Nordic region.

Nordic front-year fell 11.45 euros ($13.89), or 5.4%, to 25.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1301 GMT, on track to record its biggest percentage loss since Jan. 13.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract fell 3.35 euros, or 12.3%, to 23.80 euros/MWh.

Bearish rates for carbon, German power and forecasts for warmer weather in the Nordic region are weighing on the power contracts, said Ole Tom Djupskaas, a power analyst with Refinitiv.

The coming nine out of 10 days in the Nordic region will have temperatures above 0 degree Celsius, Refinitiv data shows.

The rest of this week will be rather windy and unsettled in the central and southern parts with occasional rains, said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead were seen at 0.17 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, compared with 2.3 TWh below normal on Friday.

Carbon front-year allowances eased 0.75 euro to 36.65 euros a tonne.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 0.1 euro to 51.60 euros/MWh.

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery , or system price, fell 4.3 euros to 39.21 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange, coming below analysts' average estimates of 41.40 euros/MWh.

Expectations of higher water inflow and lower consumption on Tuesday is weighing on the spot prices, according to Refinitiv power analyst Mulugeta Hadis Amare.

power prices Nordic forward power prices Nordic region

