By-polls results : PPP’s candidate wins NA-221 Tharparkar

  • RO said that the number of correct votes was 1,60459 while the number of rejected votes remained 5737.
APP 22 Feb 2021

MITHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Pir Ameer Ali has won the by-election from NA-221 Tharparkar constituency.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results announced by Returning officer for NA-221 Roshan Ali Mastoi on Monday ,Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani has declared winner with 1,2,232 votes while PTI candidate Nizam u din Rahmoon got 52,552 votes and came second.

RO said that the number of male registered voters in NA-221 constituency was 1.57,900 out of which 87,935 male voters casted votes similarly number of female registered voters was 1,24,801 out of which 78061 female voters casted their votes.

He said that turnout for casted votes remained 58,88. According to the unofficial results Pakistan peoples party’s candidate pir Ameer Ali Shah jilani stood first by getting 120232 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidate Nizam u din Rahmoon got 52000 votes .

