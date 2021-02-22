ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 16 lives, infects 1,160 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.
APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 24,226 with 1,160 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,384 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 14 of them were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 16 deaths, five people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 39 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 23 percent.

Around 247 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 32,313 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,040 in Sindh, 10,310 in Punjab, 6,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,150 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 386 in Balochistan, 508 in GB, and 646 in AJK.

Around 535,491 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 572,334 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,828, Balochistan 18,988, GB 4,951, ICT 43,485, KP 71,043, Punjab 167,819 and Sindh 256,220.

About 12,617 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,292 perished in Sindh among four of them died during past 24 hours. Two of them perished in the hospital and two out of the hospital.

5,208 in Punjab had died with four deaths in past 24 hours. All of the deaths have occurred in the hospitals. 2,036 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Sunday, 492 in ICT among four of them in the hospital in past 24 hours, 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 288 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,718,555 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,034 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

