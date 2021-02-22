Dr Faisal Sultan gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that he has been administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Addressing to a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “I’ve got this vaccine jab as a doctor.”

He further announced that Pakistan would be able to get 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before June this year, including doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that would start arriving in the first week of March.

He said that the general health workers could get themselves registered for the vaccine through an online portal.

“The process to register people aged above 65 for the immunisation process has begun,” said SAPM.

He asked people who are vaccinated against the virus to continue adopting precautionary measures while sharing that the vaccine has proved 90 percent effective and safe against the infection.