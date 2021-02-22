ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's Ishant Sharma says 100 Tests just a number

  • Sharma is set to become India's second quick bowler -- after the legendary Kapil Dev -- to play a century of Test matches.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

AHMEDABAD: Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma says pulling India out of a tough spot remains his motivation as he goes into his 100th Test on Wednesday.

Sharma, 32, is set to become India's second quick bowler -- after the legendary Kapil Dev -- to play a century of Test matches.

With the four-Test series tied at 1-1, Sharma will lead India's bowling in the third Test against England at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last week in Chennai, he claimed two wickets in his 99th Test with India thrashing England by 317 runs, and says he will play his 100th game with the same intent.

"Hundred is just a number for me," Sharma told reporters ahead of the pink-ball Test.

"It's like how I played my 99th match, with the same feeling, same intensity and same aggressiveness, I will go into my 100th match. And I will continue until I see the intent and aggressiveness in my bowling."

He added, "I don't play for numbers, I play to win. How can I make the team win, how can I become an impactful player?

"How can I pull out the team from tough situations, that is the only motivation. If there is a partnership, how to break it, that is only my focus."

Sharma reached 300 Test wickets in his team's opening loss to enter India's exclusive 300-wicket club, which includes pace greats Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311).

From a lanky quick bowler, struggling with injuries, to a warhorse, who has averaged around 19 since 2018, Sharma has come a long way and credits the progress to understanding his body.

"I just go one game at a time, I just don't think too far ahead because you never know what comes next," said Sharma, who made his Test debut in 2007 in Dhaka.

"I understand my body, what kind of training I need to do. As you grow older and you have to bowl long spells, you need to look after yourself."

Sharma played a one-day international in 2016 and a Twenty20 match for India in 2013 before he fell out of favour in the limited-overs format.

When asked if his career as a one-format player helped him to reach his milestone of the 100th Test match, Sharma replied:

"I don't think much about all those things that if I don't play one-day cricket, then it shouldn't affect my Test game.

"At least I am playing one format and should be grateful for that."

Test match Kapil Dev Ishant Sharma 100 Tests matches

India's Ishant Sharma says 100 Tests just a number

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters