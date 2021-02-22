ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka's new bowling coach quits ahead of tour

  • The sudden exit of Vaas came as fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and dropped out of the team.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's new fast bowling coach quit Monday within days of his appointment and compounding problems for the national team on the eve of their virus-hit tour of the West Indies.

Former Test player Chaminda Vaas, who on Friday replaced Australian David Saker, resigned over a pay dispute and will not travel with the team to the Caribbean, the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it was "disheartening" that Vaas had made the "sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team's departure based on personal monetary gain".

The sudden exit of Vaas, 47, came as fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and dropped out of the team.

The tour was due to start on Saturday, but postponed after top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and head coach Mickey Arthur were infected with Covid-19 earlier this month.

However, the duo have recovered and will join the tour, according to the board.

There was no immediate comment from Vaas about his decision to step down. He is the most successful Sri Lankan fast bowler, taking 355 wickets in 111 Tests and 400 scalps in 322 one-day internationals.

He retired from Test cricket in 2009, a year after ending his ODI career.

The cricket board had said Vaas replaced Saker who had cited "personal reasons" to quit the job that he undertook in December 2019 but the 54-year-old has not yet commented publicly.

Sri Lanka are set to leave for the West Indies for two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Sri Lanka Chaminda Vaas David Saker

Sri Lanka's new bowling coach quits ahead of tour

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters