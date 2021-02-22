World
Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating falls to 32.9pc from 41.2pc in October
- The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and would thus partially include reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
22 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating slumped to 32.9% in February, from 41.2% in October, according to a poll by transport confederation CNT disclosed on Monday.
The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and would thus partially include reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating falls to 32.9pc from 41.2pc in October
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
Read more stories
Comments