Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating falls to 32.9pc from 41.2pc in October

SAO PAULO: Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating slumped to 32.9% in February, from 41.2% in October, according to a poll by transport confederation CNT disclosed on Monday.

The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and would thus partially include reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.