ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to set up 'private mandis' to control inflation: Sadaqat Abbasi

  • He said that the government was taking all possible measures to tackle rampant inflation.
APP Updated 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday said that Punjab government was preparing to set up 'agriculture private mandis' to end monopoly of traditional mandis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was taking all possible measures to tackle rampant inflation.

He said a number of private mandi applications had already been filed with the department and were being processed, adding that the difference in the prices of commodities in wholesale and retail indicated towards the failure of the market committees.

He said that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored with the help of modern technology and setting up private mandis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is particularly interested in reducing the burden of price hike on the common man, adding, those departments who failed to take appropriate action to control prices would be held accountable.

He mention that on the basis of demand and supply the prices were increased and chicken and egg prices were increased due to winter season.

Abbasi said that profiteers of whole sellers are main cause of inflation and government was trying its best to control the prices of food items.

MNA said sale of essential items would be ensured on fixed rates and legal formalities would also be fulfilled by registering FIRs against hoarders and profiteers.

He said the government will solve problems of traders and industrialists and will also provide them the best conducive environment for business.

Replying to a question, he hoped the outcome of stabilization policies, agriculture sector interventions, rigorous monitoring at federal and provincial levels and favorable weather will bring in better results in easing out inflation in the coming days.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Punjab govt to set up 'private mandis' to control inflation: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters