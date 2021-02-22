ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

  • The development was made during the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation and Jamiat Ulema Islam chief over the upcoming Senate elections.
  • “I am extremely grateful to the PDM for expressing confidence in me," says Gillani
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Feb 2021

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday named former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani for chairman senate post.

As per details, the development was made during the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation – PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Haider Gillani ¬– and Jamiat Ulema Islam chief over the upcoming Senate elections.

Fazl told reporters in Islamabad that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was panicked by Gillani’s nomination for the Senate chairman’s post.

“He is our joint candidate for the upper house,” the JUI-F chief said. “our decision has panicked the government.”

“Gilani has served as the National Assembly speaker and the prime minister in the past,” Fazl said. “He should be the Senate chairman.”

Commenting on his nomination, Gillani thanked the PDM for his nomination. He said he would individually meet leaders of the opposition parties.

He said, “I am extremely grateful to the PDM for expressing confidence in me."

"The PDM gave me its ticket [for Senate elections], I will represent the PDM," he added.

"My victory in the Senate elections will be a victory for the forces of democracy," he said, congratulating the PDM for its candidates' victory in the recent elections.

Pakistan PDM PTI Senate elections Fazlur Rehman Yusuf Raza Gilani

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters