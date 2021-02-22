PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday named former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani for chairman senate post.

As per details, the development was made during the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) delegation – PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Haider Gillani ¬– and Jamiat Ulema Islam chief over the upcoming Senate elections.

Fazl told reporters in Islamabad that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was panicked by Gillani’s nomination for the Senate chairman’s post.

“He is our joint candidate for the upper house,” the JUI-F chief said. “our decision has panicked the government.”

“Gilani has served as the National Assembly speaker and the prime minister in the past,” Fazl said. “He should be the Senate chairman.”

Commenting on his nomination, Gillani thanked the PDM for his nomination. He said he would individually meet leaders of the opposition parties.

He said, “I am extremely grateful to the PDM for expressing confidence in me."

"The PDM gave me its ticket [for Senate elections], I will represent the PDM," he added.

"My victory in the Senate elections will be a victory for the forces of democracy," he said, congratulating the PDM for its candidates' victory in the recent elections.