PM embarks Sri Lanka on official visit tomorrow

  • The Prime Minister’s engagements include meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
PPI 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s engagements include meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science and technology, defence and culture tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations and the two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.

