President calls for educational reforms according to requirements of present era

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for educational reforms according to the requirements of the present era.

Addressing a ceremony at the National University of Technology here on Monday, he said the students should be provided education according to the requirements of the job market. He said that a huge number of jobs are being created in the IT sector.

He said the information technology is playing an important role in imparting education. He said use of artificial intelligence is need of the hour.

The President said Pakistani students can show impressive performance in the world if they are imparted knowledge in the right manner.

He said only one generation is required to bring about change in the society through knowledge.

He said Pakistan has the required talent but it needs to be streamlined by bringing change in the society and eradicating corruption.