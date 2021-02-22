ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI appoints Farhan Ashrafi as Convener Yarn Trading Committee

  • Ashrafi said that he would use his full potential to solve the problems faced by the Yarn sector, which is the basic raw material of the Textile industry.
PPI 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has appointed prominent businessman Farhan Ashrafi as a convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on “Yarn Trading” for the year 2021. The notification issued by the FPCCI states that the committee will consist of 9 members.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in a quarter and hoped that Ashrafi, by using his experience and services, should play a vital role in solving the problems facing the business community regarding the Yarn sector.

Ashrafi is also the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association(PYMA) and most recently served as Vice President of the Site Association of Industry. In addition, his services in the field of charity are commendable. He is also the Joint Secretary of Al Mustafa Welfare Society Trust.

Ashrafi for his nomination, has shown gratitude to BMG leadership and Magoo, President FPCCI,Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, SVP FPCCI & Senior Vice Chairman PYMA.

Ashrafi said that he would use his full potential to solve the problems faced by the Yarn sector, which is the basic raw material of the Textile industry.

He will raise taxes related and other issues at the Federal Board of Revenue & relevant forums so that it can be resolved through mutual consultation.

FPCCI

FPCCI appoints Farhan Ashrafi as Convener Yarn Trading Committee

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters