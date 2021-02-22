FPCCI appoints Farhan Ashrafi as Convener Yarn Trading Committee

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has appointed prominent businessman Farhan Ashrafi as a convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on “Yarn Trading” for the year 2021. The notification issued by the FPCCI states that the committee will consist of 9 members.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in a quarter and hoped that Ashrafi, by using his experience and services, should play a vital role in solving the problems facing the business community regarding the Yarn sector.

Ashrafi is also the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association(PYMA) and most recently served as Vice President of the Site Association of Industry. In addition, his services in the field of charity are commendable. He is also the Joint Secretary of Al Mustafa Welfare Society Trust.

Ashrafi for his nomination, has shown gratitude to BMG leadership and Magoo, President FPCCI,Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, SVP FPCCI & Senior Vice Chairman PYMA.

Ashrafi said that he would use his full potential to solve the problems faced by the Yarn sector, which is the basic raw material of the Textile industry.

He will raise taxes related and other issues at the Federal Board of Revenue & relevant forums so that it can be resolved through mutual consultation.