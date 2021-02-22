Pakistan
Pakistan reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths over last 24 hours
- Asad Umar said registration for COVID-19 vaccine is now open for all citizens of 65 years and above.
ISLAMABAD, February 22 (PPI): As many as 16 more death due to Coronavirus infection were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death tally to 12,617.
According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,160 new positive cases were reported during this period after 32,313 tests across the country. There are now 24,226 active cases of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Asad Umar in a tweet on Monday said registration for COVID-19 vaccine is now open for all citizens of 65 years and above.
The citizens can get registered through CNIC number sending on 1166. The Minister said vaccination for this age group will start next month.
