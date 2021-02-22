Pakistan
Zardari's claim about Gilani’s victory in Senate election confirms politics of buying, selling: Shibli
- They signed the Charter of Democracy and then back tracked from it and continued the politics based on money.
22 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's claim about victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in upcoming Senate election is confirmation of the politics of buying and selling.
In a tweet on Monday, he said if politics and politicians earned a bad name in the country it is due to the two political parties.
