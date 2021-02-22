Zardari's claim about Gilani’s victory in Senate election confirms politics of buying, selling: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's claim about victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in upcoming Senate election is confirmation of the politics of buying and selling.

In a tweet on Monday, he said if politics and politicians earned a bad name in the country it is due to the two political parties.

They signed the Charter of Democracy and then back tracked from it and continued the politics based on money.