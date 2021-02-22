Pakistan
Naval Chief visits PMSA headquarters in Karachi
- He was briefed on the duties and operational activities of the Maritime Security Agency at the Maritime Operation Centre during a meeting that was presided over by him.
- The Naval Chief also paid a visit to the headquarters of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday visited the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) headquarters in Karachi.
According to Director General Public Relations (Navy), He was briefed on the duties and operational activities of the Maritime Security Agency at the Maritime Operation Centre during a meeting that was presided over by him.
The Naval Chief also paid a visit to the headquarters of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.
During his visit, he met the personnel of Maritime Security Agency and appreciated their resolve.
On the occasion, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said the efforts of the Maritime Security Agency to check illegal activities in the countries’ maritime boundaries are commendable.
